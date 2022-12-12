Click to share this via email

The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, are honoring the best in children and teen entertainment on broadcast and streaming services.

The inaugural ceremony features JoJo Siwa as the host of the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10 and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer as the host of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Dec. 11.

“Putting a spotlight on children’s & family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, in a statement. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.”

The ceremony will also honour LeVar Burton with the first-ever Lifetime Achievement honors, celebrating his time as the beloved host of “Reading Rainbow”, as well as his many other achievements, which include 13 Emmy Awards, three NAACP Awards, a GRAMMY Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, the Fred Rogers Award, the Inamori Prize for Ethics in Entertainment.

See below for the complete list of winners at the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards!

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max) — *WINNER!

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix) — *WINNER!

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sneakerella (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Spin (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Hi I’m Sevy (Magnolia Network)

Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race (YouTube.com)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts (Netflix) — *WINNER!

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Little Bird (Vimeo)

Rhymes through Times (Noggin)

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)

We the People (Netflix) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

In Space with Markiplier (YouTube Originals)

Madrid Noir (Oculus TV) — *WINNER!

Namoo (Baobab Studios)

Paper Birds (Oculus TV)

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign (ABC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) — *WINNER!

My Squishy Little Dumplings (Nickelodeon)

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, Family Reunion (Netflix)

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Punky Brewster (Peacock) — *WINNER!

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, Raising Dion (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Raising Dion (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Nickelodeon)

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney Junior) — *WINNER!

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, Blaze and the Monster Machines (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max) — *WINNER!

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, Doug Unplugs (Apple TV+)

Amir O’Neil as Marty, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, Centaurworld (Netflix) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown, Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock)

Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS) — *WINNER!

Jack McBrayer, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) — *WINNER!

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Heartstopper (Netflix) — *WINNER!

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Alma’s Way (PBS)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Dug Days (Disney+)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

The Quest (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Top Chef Family Style (Peacock)

Zero Chill (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Stillwater (Apple TV+) — *WINNER!

Storybots: Learn to Read (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix)

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

City of Ghosts (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Dug Days (Disney+)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Summer Camp Island (HBO/HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

The J Team (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Ruby and the Well (BYUtv)

Sneakerella (Disney+) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max)

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love (Apple TV+)

The Tom & Jerry Show (Boomerang)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street (HBO Max) — *WINNER!

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)

“Kicks”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie (PBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS) — *WINNER!

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Just Roll With It (Disney Channel)

Punky Brewster (Peacock) — *WINNER!

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Sneakerella (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun (Netflix) — *WINNER!

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

The Quest (Disney+)

Top Chef Family Style (Peacock)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Beepers (Cartoon Network)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix)

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Trash Truck (Netflix) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Dug Days (Disney+)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Monsters at Work (Disney+)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) — *WINNER!

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Mecha Builders (HBO Max)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Disney+)

Maya and the Three (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings (Hulu) — *WINNER!

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate (Paramount+)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix) — *WINNER!

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Heartstopper (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate (Paramount+)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Monsters at Work (Disney+)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll (Nickelodeon)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+) — *WINNER!

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+) — *WINNER!

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Odd Squad (PBS)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv) — *WINNER!

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Warped! (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Odd Squad (PBS)

The Quest (Disney+) — *WINNER!

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The J Team (Paramount+)

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock)

Sneakerella (Disney+) — *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force (Nickelodeon) — *WINNER!

Endlings (Hulu)

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Side Hustle (Nickelodeon)

The 2022 Children’s & Family Emmys take place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11 in Los Angeles.

