Selena Gomez responded after a TikTok user shared a clip claiming she was “always skinny” while she was dating Justin Bieber.

Gomez simply posted a sad face emoji in the comments section on the post.

The social media user in question included a previous comment allegedly from Gomez stating she was “too normal” and that Bieber reportedly preferred models.

The TikTok clip included numerous photos of Gomez, and wrote: “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin.”

Gomez referenced her breakup from Bieber in her documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, which was released on Apple TV+ last month.

Credit: TikTok/@donttellmymomma.fr

Gomez’s on-again, off-again romance with Bieber spanned from 2010 to 2018. Shortly after their split, the “Baby” singer married Hailey Baldwin.

“Everything was so public,” she explained of the split. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

Gomez reflected, “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”