The latest “Harry & Meghan” trailer is here.

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary hit headlines around the world when it dropped on Dec. 8.

Ahead of the second and final lot of three episodes that’s set to be released on Thursday, another bombshell trailer has been shared by the streaming service.

Harry says in the clip, referencing their exit from the royals in March 2020, “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan insists, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

The Duke of Sussex adds, “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.'”

More never-before-seen pics of Harry and Meghan and their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are shown in the teaser.

Meghan tells the camera at one point, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Mentioning his brother Prince William, Harry says of Buckingham Palace, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William].

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” after saying there was “institutional gaslighting” going on.

Meghan shares of their new life in California, “It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted.”

As Harry insists, “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” before multiple shots and clips of him and his family are shown on screen.