Jay Leno is making light of his recent accident.

In a column for The Wall Street Journal, the comedian and former late-night host wrote about the car fire that sent him to the hospital with third-degree burns to the face and arms.

He began the column by reiterating that the fire, which happened while he was working on one of the cars in his garage, “was an accident, that’s all.”

“Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there’s a risk factor,” he said of the incident.

He then joked, “Eight days later, I had a brand new face. And it’s better than what was there before.”

Leno was hospitalized for 10 days after the accident, and was discharged in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

“There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you,” he concluded the column.