Blake Lively is not afraid to poke fun at herself.

The “Gossip Girl” actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to joke about her messy hair.

She wrote, alongside a pic: “How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?”

Lively made sure to tag her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as her sister Robyn, and Reynolds’ brother Terry.

The star’s post came after Reynolds showed his family some love as he was honoured with the Icon Award at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Canadian actor made sure to thank Lively and their daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

He said of his pregnant wife, “It’s gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while…” joking that his fellow Canadian Shania Twain, who was also at the bash, probably had an amazing couch.

Reynolds went on, “But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”