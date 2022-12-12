Adele spoke candidly about therapy with her fans during a recent Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency show.

As she addressed the audience in between belting out her hits, Adele explained how she’d started going back to therapy.

The hitmaker shared, “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without having it. I needed to start.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day,” referencing her 2019 split from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele went on, “I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say,” suggesting that she needed to stop finding excuses for her behaviour.

She added, “But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything of me.”

The musician, who is now dating Rich Paul, explained how her therapy session this week was about her Vegas shows, getting emotional as she spoke into the mic.

Fighting back tears, she said, “I love making music but there’s something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally,” adding that’s why she’s not a big touring artist.

However, after performing her intimate Vegas shows, Adele admitted: “I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,” saying it’s the “happiest I’ve ever been.”