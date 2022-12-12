Director S.S. Rajamouli at the 2022 Beyond Fest: screening of "RRR".

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period piece “RRR” is having a great day as it received to nominations in the Golden Globes award.

It is one of five films nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category while the song “Naatu Naatu” (which was an Internet sensation) is competing in Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

READ MORE: Director S.S. Rajamouli Confirms ‘RRR’ Sequel In Early Development

On Twitter, Rajamouli thanked fans for their support and love and wrote, “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗”

Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 12, 2022

Jr NTR who played one of the two leads in “RRR” also tweeted after the Globe announcement. “Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards. Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward,” he tweeted.

Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2022

“RRR” is being celebrated in the international film circuits with a few wins. Additionally, the makers have independently submitted “RRR” in several categories for the upcoming Oscars after India submitted Gujarati film “Chhello Show” as its official entry.

“RRR” is a fictional story of two real life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem aka Rama Rao (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against the British Raj in the 1920s.