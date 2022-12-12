Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 North American tour.

On Monday, the five-time Grammy winner unveiled her ninth concert tour, “Together Again”, with special guest Ludacris.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram Live posted to her page on Monday morning. “You guys, I miss you so much. I am so excited to see you,” she said in the video. “You guys have no idea. I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

She remains rather tight-lipped in the clip, but assures fans that “there will be new music.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour kick off spring 2023, starting in Hollywood, Florida on April 14 and wrapping up in Seattle, Washington on June 21. There is one Canadian date: Jackson and Luda play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 23.

Pre-sale for tickets begin Dec. 13 on Ticketmaster, and general admission tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time.

Jackson’s return to the stage marks her first tour in more than two decades. In 2019, she played select shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. She was slated to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

See dates for Jackson’s “Together Again” tour below:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena