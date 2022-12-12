Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 North American tour.
On Monday, the five-time Grammy winner unveiled her ninth concert tour, “Together Again”, with special guest Ludacris.
The singer announced the news in an Instagram Live posted to her page on Monday morning. “You guys, I miss you so much. I am so excited to see you,” she said in the video. “You guys have no idea. I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”
She remains rather tight-lipped in the clip, but assures fans that “there will be new music.”
Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour kick off spring 2023, starting in Hollywood, Florida on April 14 and wrapping up in Seattle, Washington on June 21. There is one Canadian date: Jackson and Luda play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 23.
Pre-sale for tickets begin Dec. 13 on Ticketmaster, and general admission tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time.
Jackson’s return to the stage marks her first tour in more than two decades. In 2019, she played select shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. She was slated to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.
See dates for Jackson’s “Together Again” tour below:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena