Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York.

Kim Kardashian is sharing her familial bliss with the world.

The reality star posted a family photo on Instagram of her enjoying warmer weather with her children.

She captioned the post, “Fulfilled”.

The photo showed Kardashian walking along the beach shore with her children during sunset.

The post comes after the star recently finalized her divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares her children.

She was reportedly “very relieved” with how the proceedings ended, glad that they didn’t end up in court.

“[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past,” the source said.

The two share 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, and 4-year-old Chicago together.