Kendall and Kylie Jenner are aware of that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” tequila drama.

The sisters joked about Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna’s fallout in a TikTok clip.

The Jenners filmed the video at Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, which is the same cowboy hat store where Rinna upset Hilton by ordering Kendall’s 818 Tequila, according to Page Six.

Kathy wasn’t impressed that she chose 818 instead of her Casa Del Sol brand, and the rest is history. The pair have been feuding ever since.

“I just wanna try it, because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila, so I just haven’t tried it,” Lisa insisted on “RHOBH”, which is the voiceover that Kendall also shared on TikTok.

“Come on. I cannot f**king believe what she just said,” Kathy fumed in the audio.

Kendall then zoomed in on the two bottles behind the bar — one read “Kendall’s Tequila” and the other read “Kathy’s Tequila” — after two shots were poured.

The supermodel insisted, “All love for Kathy and Lisa” in the caption, despite the jibe.

“It makes me believe that my ordering the Kardashian-Jenner tequila is what set her off,” Lisa said in a confession on an episode of the show, Page Six reported. “Because Kathy is so f**king jealous of the Kardashians.”

Kathy was said to have had an off-screen meltdown at the Caribou Club during that eventful Aspen trip.

Lisa was apparently the only cast member to witness the entirety of it.

During a recent “RHOBH” episode, Kathy claimed the outburst was due to her receiving the news her friend was dying from cancer, but Lisa wasn’t accepting the excuse, and drama ensued.