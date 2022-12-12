Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Rock can uplift his kids like few other dads, literally.

Over the weekend, Dwayne Johnson shared an adorable video on Instagram showing him doing a workout using his daughter as a weight.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Walks Into 7-Eleven Where He Stole From As A Kid And Foots $298 Bill

“Flew all night long just to walk thru the door in time for breakfast and “daddy curls” at 7am 😂💪🏾👧🏽,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Johnson does classic bicep curls, only instead of a dumbbell in his hand, he’s got his daughter, smiling and laughing while wrapped around his arm.

“Been working all night zombie hours 🧟‍♂️⏰ for weeks with little sleep, but man I walk thru that door and these little tornados instantly give me fuel,” he wrote. “That’s the power (and mana) of our babies.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Makes Her WWE Debut As Ava Raine With Surprising Announcement

Johnson has often shared posts featuring his daughters.

The actor has three children, one with ex Dany Garcia, and two with wife Lauren Hashian.