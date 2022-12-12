Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her own body image.

In an appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast, the “Friends” alum shared how seeing her co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston on the show sparked a realization about her body.

“I thought I was just really skinny. I can do whatever, [but] no, especially in high school. And I look at pictures and say, ‘Wow, pictures really distort reality,'” she said. “And it wasn’t until Friends that I realized, ‘Oh, I don’t look like I thought I looked.'”

She continued, “And that’s what was so jarring, and that’s when it was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot.'”

Kudrow explained how seeing herself on the show in comparison to her co-stars was the real eye-opener.

“It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes,” she recalled. “And at first I thought, ‘Oh, because they know, like, tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where, exactly, to take something in.”

She eventually asked one of the co-stars, who she thought of as “sisters,” to come to a costume fitting.

“That’s when I would see, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not just about tailoring…’ And I’m not trying to say I was overweight, either. I was not. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body,” she said.

But the realization wasn’t a negative things, as Kudrow explained, “I just realized, ‘Oh no — it’s okay. This is just what I look like. That’s okay. Do what you need to do to be healthy but this is your body and it’s okay.'”