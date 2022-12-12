Kit Harington is keeping tight-lipped about the upcoming Jon Snow sequel series that’s in the works.

The actor played the role in “Game of Thrones”, with him failing to dish the dirt on the upcoming show during an official “GoT” Convention on Sunday.

However, he did talk about how he left the character during that much-talked about season finale in 2019.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harington said of Snow killing Daenerys and being banished to the Wall in the North: “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly.

“At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… That’s interesting.”

Harington went on, “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

Despite not giving anything away, this could be a teaser as to what fans can expect in the eagerly anticipated series.

The spin-off was confirmed earlier this year.

“GoT” mastermind George R. R. Martin wrote on his personal website in June: “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development… Our working title for the show is ‘SNOW’.”

Harington also spoke about Snow’s dire wolf Ghost during Sunday’s event.

He said of why he decided to part ways with the animal: “I do think Ghost has a place in… I mean, he’s brilliant in the books.

“And he’s such an interesting dynamic, those wolves are with the kids. I think he, you know… I think there’s… I don’t know where I’m going with that. I’m just saying they are very difficult to film.”