Following “Top Gun: Maverick”‘s big year, which saw Tom Cruise return as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the highly anticipated sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun”, the actor did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for the upcoming annual awards show.

Although the film was nominated in the best drama category upon Monday’s announcement of this year’s nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes Awards, Cruise’s performance was overlooked.

The actor’s snub comes after he returned his three Golden Globes statues last year amid the controversy that the show’s governing body- the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)- was up against.

The organization was under fire after a report by the L.A. Times detailed that the HFPA did not include a single Black journalist amongst its then-87 members. Numerous actors, including Mark Ruffalo, and companies, like Netflix and Amazon Studios, called for changes from the entertainment organization.

Cruise previously won the honourable best actor award in 1990 for his performance as Marine Corps sergeant Ron Kovic in “Born on the Fourth of July” and again in 1997 for portraying a slick sports agent in “Jerry Maguire”. He also received an award for best supporting actor in 2000 for his role in “Magnolia.”

This year, “Top Gun: Maverick” has made over $1.4 billion at the global box office and has a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is considered an early frontrunner for best picture, among other categories, at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes will return to NBC on January 10, 2023 after a year off the air.