Swifties will be getting a second shot at landing exclusive “Eras Tour” tickets.

Variety reports that Ticketmaster will be allowing Verified fans who signed up for the presale the chance to buy tickets after the debacle that happened last month.

Qualifying fans received an alert from the site Monday about a “limited-time opportunity” to purchase up to two tickets for the tour.

“You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” the alert read, via Variety. “We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

The purchasing window would begin before Dec. 23 and sales would be staggered by tour dates in each city.

The news comes after the botched presale for “Eras Tour” tickets in November which led to the site crashing and Ticketmaster having to issue a formal apology.

“We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” they wrote. “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

They went on to detail the “unprecedented demand” which the site couldn’t handle.

The disastrous presale even led Ticketmaster to cancel its general public sales until they could rethink their strategy for selling Swift’s concert tickets.