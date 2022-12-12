SZA is letting fans in on where she stands with Drake, who she dated in the late 2000s.

The R&B singer, who was the Dec. 3rd musical guest on “Saturday Night Live”, said she and the Honestly, Nevermind rapper are “cool.”

“We’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird,” she told Audacy during a recent interview.

Speaking of Drake’s 2020 track with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, “Mr. Right Now”, which drops her name, SZA said her ex did “let [her] know” about the song and that it “didn’t come completely out of the blue.”

“I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me,” she said. “I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”

The 33-year-old singer first confirmed her brief romance with Drake after he released “Mr. Right Now”.

Despite the good energy between the two exes, SZA did admit that she found humour in last Saturday’s “SNL” skit which poked fun at Drake’s womanizing antics.

The skit starred host, Keke Palmer, along with a number of the show’s female cast members, as they launched “United Tingz of Aubrey,” a class-action lawsuit filed against Drake by his exes, former flings and other woman who’ve served as inspiration for his music. Although SZA, who appeared on the episode, actually is one of the rapper’s exes, she didn’t star in the sketch.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” she told Audacy. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”

The “Nobody Gets Me” singer went on to tease Drake by comparing him to the titular Queen Bee in “Mean Girls”.

“I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining,” she shared. “It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”