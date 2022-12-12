Kate Hudson believes she’s in the “best pocket” of her life.

“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their 40s were like, ‘This is my best. This is my favourite decade so far,'” the 43-year-old actress recently told Byrdie.

Although Hudson is embracing her fourth decade of life, she explains why aging is still “hard.”

“I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable — that we are impermanent,” she shared. “And the question becomes, ‘What do you seek out of life?’ What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?'”

The “Almost Famous” star noted how it’s “interesting that men don’t really get the same questions,” adding that she believes they are “just as worried about aging” as women.

“The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed,” Hudson said, referring to questions about aging in the industry. “Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging.”

When it comes to Hudson’s life or career, the topic of age hasn’t taken effect yet.

“I’ve always loved just jumping into the deep end — and sometimes it’s put me in not the best place, but mostly it’s really put me on the right path,” Hudson told the online publication.

In 2019, the Fabletics co-founder opened up about aging, sharing that she was “having a blast.”

“I can’t wait to go to a bar with [son Ryder, 18] — is that weird? He’s so much fun!” she said on the “Rachael Ray Show”.

At the time, she noted how her oldest child is “almost 6 feet,” adding, “I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you.'”

“And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”