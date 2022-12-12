Danica McKellar is weighing in on actor Neal Bledsoe’s exit from the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure’s remarks on same-sex couples.

“Neal is a wonderful person. He’s such a great actor,” McKellar, 47, told Fox News Digital of her “Christmas at the Drive-In” co-star. “I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure.”

However, the “Wonder Years” actress admitted: “I don’t agree with his interpretation of [Bure’s] comments. I just didn’t see them the same way.”

McKellar’s statement refer to when Bure, GAF’s chief creative officer, shared last month that its holiday movies “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Following the “Fuller House” star’s remarks, Bledsoe decided to part ways with the TV network, stating: “The thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me.” While he hopes “GAF will change,” the actor said that, until then, his “choice is clear.”

McKellar, who noted that it was “so much fun” starring in the new holiday movie with Bledsoe, went on to tell the outlet at this year’s ChristmasCon, how she personally interpreted Bure’s controversial remarks.

“[Bure] started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, and she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn’t mean exclusively,” the actress explained. “I don’t agree with [Bledsoe’s] interpretation, but I love him to death and I wish him well.”

McKellar initially reacted to Bure’s headlining comments on Instagram.

“I’d like to set the record straight about something. I’m a new Christian, and I’m so grateful for that. As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation. … The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me,” she wrote. “I’m still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That’s kind of His thing…”