Yes, Zoe Saldaña is happy to be a franchise star.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the actress clarified her comments about feeling “stuck” in franchise movies.

“I would love to set the record straight,” she said. “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.”

Saldaña went on, “But you know, I think that once I started my family, it just became really hard for me to sustain both worlds and also then cater to this curiosity of playing other different characters or playing earthlings you know, but I’m happy in space. I’ve always been happy in space. I relate to people that love space as well.”

Last month, in an interview with WWD, Saldaña had opened up about her experience in the movie business.

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she had said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love,” Saldaña added. “But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles.”

Along with the “Avatar” films, Saldaña has also played key roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the “Star Trek” films.