Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailey Bieber stepped out on the town.

On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old model was spotted out in West Hollywood, where she grabbed lunch with fellow model Lori Harvey and singer Justine Skye.

READ MORE: ‘Not A Baby’, Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Ovarian Cyst ‘The Size Of An Apple’

Lori Harvey and Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber – Photo: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

It was a bright day, but a bit chilly, which probably explains why wore a plush fleece zip-up pullover along with her black biker shorts.

Bieber also rocked manicured red fingernails.

Hailey Bieber – Photo: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Says Being An Entrepreneur Is ‘Empowering’ On The Cover Of ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’

She topped the look off with sunglasses, a green baseball cap and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

The group of friends were seen chatting away while they enjoyed their lunch on an outdoor patio.

Bieber has recently been open about some of her health issues, revealing last month that she had been dealing with a cyst “the size of an apple” on her ovaries.