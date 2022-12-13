There might be a new showbiz romance on the horizon, according to sources.

Page Six reported that Dua Lipa is dating Jack Harlow after the rapper named a song on his latest album Come Home the Kids Miss You after her.

An insider told the publication that the pair met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles earlier this month and have been in “constant communication” ever since.

A source said of Harlow, “He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Granted Albanian Citizenship

The insider added that “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Sources said he even flew to New York City on Friday to meet up with the hitmaker after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance.

Onlookers told Page Six that the pair were spotted arriving separately for lunch at an eatery in the Meatpacking District over the weekend, despite the pair seemingly trying to keep their outing on the down low.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Shoots Down Rumour She’ll Perform At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

Lipa’s alleged latest romance comes after she was seen having dinner in NYC with Trevor Noah in September, sparking romance rumours.

She previously dated Anwar Hadid, but the pair called it quits in December 2021 after dating for just over two years.