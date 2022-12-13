Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are feeling the holiday spirit.
On Monday night, the “Shang-Chi” star shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend at Rockefeller Plaza, where they were enjoying the sight of the iconic Christmas tree.
READ MORE: Simu Liu And Rumoured Girlfriend Allison Hsu Enjoy Anguilla Vacation – Pic Inside
“Rockefeller at Christmas, how original,” Liu joked in the caption.
Liu and Hsu have been dating for several months now, making their red carpet debut as a couple back in July at the 2022 ESPYs. They continued to make red carpeted appearances afterward, going Instagram official in November.
READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez And Simu Liu Are Making Holiday Sweaters Look Sexy
Over the weekend, the actor shared photos of the two of them enjoying a tropical vacation.
“from christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking,” he wrote.
A number of celebrity friends commented on the post, including Olivia Munn, who wrote, “Y’all are fit 😍.”
Chelsea Handler added, “Look at you two. How sweet!”