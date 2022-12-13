Click to share this via email

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are feeling the holiday spirit.

On Monday night, the “Shang-Chi” star shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend at Rockefeller Plaza, where they were enjoying the sight of the iconic Christmas tree.

“Rockefeller at Christmas, how original,” Liu joked in the caption.

Photo: Simu Liu/Instagram

Liu and Hsu have been dating for several months now, making their red carpet debut as a couple back in July at the 2022 ESPYs. They continued to make red carpeted appearances afterward, going Instagram official in November.

Over the weekend, the actor shared photos of the two of them enjoying a tropical vacation.

“from christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking,” he wrote.

A number of celebrity friends commented on the post, including Olivia Munn, who wrote, “Y’all are fit 😍.”

Chelsea Handler added, “Look at you two. How sweet!”