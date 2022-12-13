Gisele Bündchen is back.

On Monday evening, the supermodel made her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tom Brady, stunning at a part for jewelry brand Vivara in her home country of Brazil.

The 42-year-old wore a gold dress by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço, with crisscrossing straps, and gold jewelry and clutch to match.

On her Instagram story, Bündchen shared a photo with beauty artist Henrique Martins.

Henrique Martins and Gisele Bündchen
Henrique Martins and Gisele Bündchen – Photo: Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

The official Vivara account also shared photos of the supermodel attending the event.

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Gisele Bündchen – Photo: Vivara/Instagram
Photo: Vivara/Instagram
Photo: Vivara/Instagram

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share two children.