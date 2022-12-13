Gisele Bündchen is back.
On Monday evening, the supermodel made her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tom Brady, stunning at a part for jewelry brand Vivara in her home country of Brazil.
The 42-year-old wore a gold dress by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço, with crisscrossing straps, and gold jewelry and clutch to match.
On her Instagram story, Bündchen shared a photo with beauty artist Henrique Martins.
The official Vivara account also shared photos of the supermodel attending the event.
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share two children.