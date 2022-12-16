Click to share this via email

The Weeknd, Cardi B, and ROSALÍA drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – December 16th, 2022

The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”

ROSALÍA, Cardi B – “DESPECHÁ RMX”

Ellie Goulding, Alok, Sigala – “All By Myself”

Måneskin – “LA FINE”

Latto – “Another Nasty Song”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Ali Gatie – “Walk Out The Door”, 93FEETOFSMOKE – “FEEL SOMETHING AT ALL”, 24kGoldn featuring Bandmanrill – “Checkers”, FLO – “Losing You” , ERNEST – “Songs We Used To Sing”, TheFatRat and NEFFEX – “Back One Day”, and (G)I-DLE and Steve Aoki – “Nxde”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Måneskin – RUSH! (ALBUM)

Måneskin’s new body of work RUSH! is set for release on January 20th, 2023.

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.