Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The failure of Marc Anthony’s big virtual concert is still having consequences.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that concert promoter Loud and Live is suing streaming platform Maestro for crashing during the live event.

READ MORE: Marc Anthony Apologizes To Fans After ‘Complete Collapse’ Of Platform Ruins Livestream Concert

According to the suit, Loud and Live claims that Maestro had signed a deal promising to deliver the concert over a stream that could handle over 100,000 viewers.

The concert took place in April 2021, but when viewers tuned in online, most were greeted by a blank screen.

Anthony went on social media to apologize for the concert’s failure.

The documents obtained by TMZ claimed that over 100,000 people spent between $25 and $40 to watch the live stream, which was recorded and released for free on YouTube the following day.

Loud and Live also began issuing refunds that day.

READ MORE: Marc Anthony Helps Man Propose To His Girlfriend On Stage At Concert

The lawsuit alleges that Maestro misrepresented the platform’s technological capabilities, and the resulting crash caused the promoter a big financial hit.

Responding to the suit, the streamer told TMZ, “We believe the claims are without merit and we intend to contest them vigorously.”