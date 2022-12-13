The Spider-Verse is about to get a whole lot bigger.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Animation released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence,” the official description reads.

“But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Photo: Sony Pictures

Keeping to the first film’s unique mix of of computer animation with a traditional, hand-drawn look reminiscent of comic books, the trailer opens with a moving scene between Miles and his mom Rio.

“For years, I’ve been taking care of this little boy. Making sure he’s loved, that he feels like he belongs wherever he wants to be,” he mother says. “If he wants to go out to the world and do great big things, and what I worry about most… it’s that they won’t look out for you like us.”

Photo: Sony Pictures

The trailer also shows off some of the mind-melting visuals and action in store as Miles travels across the spider-verse and faces off against a other Spider-Men.

“Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” continues Rio continues in voice-over. “That he never forgets where he came from. And he never doubts that he is loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there.”

Photo: Sony Pictures

Actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac lend their voices to the sequel.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” hits theatres June 2, 2023, with a third film planned for March 2024.