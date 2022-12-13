Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t holding back when it comes to talking about the royal family, but sources have said Prince William will always be the protective older brother.

Harry and William’s relationship has reportedly become “incredibly strained” after the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior royal alongside Meghan in March 2020.

The pair have since moved to California and made numerous allegations about what life was really like being a member of the royals in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, that aired in March 2021.

READ MORE: New Docuseries Trailer Sees Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reflect On Their First Dance From Their Royal Wedding

They’ve now taken that up a notch by releasing their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan”.

But, a source told The Telegraph that William will always be protective of Harry and will never allow a bad word be said about him, the Daily Mail reported.

One insider said: “Working together will never happen. But can they be brothers again? You’ve got to hope.”

The source quotes come after Netflix dropped the latest season for the final three episodes of “Harry & Meghan”, which are set to drop Thursday.

READ MORE: BBC Journalists Slam ‘Harry & Meghan’ For ‘False’ Claims Made About Their Engagement Interview

Mentioning William in the clip, Harry said of Buckingham Palace, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William].”

He added, “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” after saying there was “institutional gaslighting” going on.

See more from the trailer in the clip below.