Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter are just a few of the artist's to drop new holiday music this year.

There are 12 days left to get yourself into the holiday spirit and no matter what it is you celebrate we’ve got you covered with the latest festive tunes from all your favourite stars to get your jingle on.

1. Sabrina Carpenter – “A Nonsense Christmas”

After gaining viral attention on TikTok for her smash hit “Nonsense”, Sabrina Carpenter blessed fans with a Christmas rendition of the track, including some choice lyrics for those of us looking to be on Santa’s naughty list.

2. Alicia Keys – “December Back 2 June”

Alicia Keys recently dropped her first-ever Christmas album, Santa Baby, which has us saying, “It’s a Christmas miracle!” The 11-track album includes the track “December Back 2 June”.

3. The Backstreet Boys – “Last Christmas”

The Backstreet Boys dropped their new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, which had all of us getting into the holiday spirit. From original tracks such as “Together” and “Happy Days”, to their cover of “Last Christmas”, it’s safe to say “Backstreets back, alright!”

4. Camila Cabello – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Although Camila Cabello dropped her cover of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” last year via Amazon Music, it became available across all platforms this year. It also gained viral attention on TikTok for Cabello’s unique pronunciation of Christmas, which had the singer respond to the attention by officially dubbing the holiday as “Quismois”.

5. Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton – “Too Early For Christmas”

The most unlikely duo, Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton, team up to give us a new holiday bop, “Almost Too Early For Christmas”, that goes out to those die-hard Christmas fans who have their tree and decorations up by November 1st…

7. Pentatonix ft. Meghan Trainor – “Kid On Christmas”

It’s not Christmas without a little Pentatonix! The acapella group called upon the help of none other than Meghan Trainor to bring their track “Kid On Christmas” to life.

8. Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look (A Cappella)”

Meghan Trainor enlisted the help of her TikTok crew to give a holiday twist to her infectious new bop, “Made You Look”, because nothing gets you quite in the holiday mood like putting your Gucci on.

9. Lindsay Lohan – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Fans of “Mean Girls” rejoice as Lindsay Lohan gives us all the nostalgia while she tackles “Jingle Bell Rock” for her new holiday Netflix film, “Falling For Christmas”.

10. Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding – “Snow In LA”

Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding gift fans the beautiful and yet incredibly sad Christmas duet “Snow In LA”, which when examining the lyrics closely isn’t just about the holidays, but also about the effects of climate change.

11. Lauren Spencer Smith – “Single On The 25th”

Lauren Spencer Smith drops her extremely relatable track, “Single On The 25th”, that goes out to those of us who don’t quite have someone waiting for us under the mistletoe this year.

12. Thomas Rhett – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Have you ever wondered if there was a way to make “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” a little bit better? Well, lucky for you, Thomas Rhett has put his own spin on the classic track, and we must admit it takes this holiday song to the next level!