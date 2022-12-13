Click to share this via email

Bruce Willis is feeling the love in a sweet family snapshot which sees the actor surrounded by all five of his children.

The “Armageddon” star’s ex-wife and close friend, Demi Moore, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare group shot of their blended family, including the former couple’s three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 — Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, who is seen cozying up to Moore in the photo, and Bruce’s youngest daughters — Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10 — whom he shares with Emma.

“We are FAMILY!!” Moore captioned the festive photograph of the blended family posing in front of a Christmas tree and a garland-wrapped staircase.

“Getting into the holiday spirit!,” she added.

The “Ghost” star’s dog, Pilaf, is also included in the family pic as Willis can be seen holding the tiny chihuahua.

Emma commented on Moore’s photo, writing, “What a fun evening,” followed by a heart eyes and red heart emoji.

The actress’ post also includes an image of Bruce and Emma holding hands at the dinner table, among a few other, which appear to be from the family’s holiday gathering earlier this month. Last week, Tallulah uploaded a precious photo of herself snuggling up to her parents and her mother’s dog.

Bruce and Moore ended their 13-year marriage in 2000. The actor went on to marry Emma in 2009.