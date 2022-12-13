Rebel Wilson’s first big dramatic role was a milestone in more was than one.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talks about her role in “The Almond and the Seahorse”, and sharing her first ever kiss with a woman.

“I was so nervous. Charlotte Gainsbourg was the first woman I’d ever kissed,” she revealed. “I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?'”

Months after filming the scene, Wilson came out publicly as gay, confirming over the summer that she is dating clothing designer Ramona Agruma.

“Charlotte is so cool and French. I took her out for a donut a few days before. Not that she eats donuts, so it was me eating the donuts,” Wilson continued. “She’s so cool and I absolutely adore her, and I watched her movies in preparation for working with her and that made me feel like this movie must be a walk in the park for her compared to some of the roles she’s done.”

She added, “Weirdly, I think that our scenes could’ve been a little steamier. With male directors, I think they were being cautious and respectful. Once I’d gotten over that initial [anxiety] of kissing a woman and getting into the scene, I thought maybe it should be more about the emotional moment and we could even make it a bit more sexy or even go a bit further. But we were on a tight schedule so we had to keep it moving.”

Wilson went on to talk about the process of going through the kiss, and how it reflected her own private journey toward coming out.

“I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything. Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did,” she said.

“That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021,” Wilson continued. “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.”

Finally, she added, “But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed. But it was great. Yeah, I don’t think I would have been open to Ramona without those experiences, and she’s just an amazing partner.”