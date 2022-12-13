Alicia Keys is reflecting on what it was like to work with the incredible Whitney Houston on her final album, 2009’s I Look to You.

“Oh, she’s so great,” Keys tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about the late singer.

“Her, Prince. I mean, there’s been a lot of people, man,” she adds about the legendary singers she was lucky enough to work with before they passed. “So grateful.”

Houston, who passed away 10 years ago in February of 2012, is being honoured in the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, which hits theatres on Dec. 23.

When asked if she’ll be watching the new film, Keys tells Chanté, “Of course I’m watching. I love her.”

The soulful singer hopes the film will honour Houston for “the way [she] actually [was].”

“I’m sure that’s what they did. So I’m excited to watch,” she says.

As for having her own biopic one day, Keys admits she would like to have a film made about herself.

“Obviously done in a beautiful way,” she shares, adding that she would like it to be “really creative” and “deep.”

“I think it would be kind of cool,” she says.

When it comes to who would be cast as Keys, the singer shares that fellow musician H.E.R. is “the first person that comes to my head.”

“Just because, you know, we both play. There are some similar background vibes there,” she explains. “I think that we understand each other a lot.”

“She’s a dear friend to me and I think that she’s unbelievably incredible,” Keys continues. “So something like that might work.”

For more with the “If I Ain’t Got You” hitmaker, tune into “One-on-One with Alicia Keys” airing Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.