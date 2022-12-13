Click to share this via email

Drake is getting some unique jewellery made.

Jewellery designer Alex Moss shared a video showcasing his newest piece for the musician titled “Previous Engagements”.

According to the designer, the piece rocks “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds”.

The stunning necklace is supposedly made of 42 diamonds meant to represent every occasion Drake almost popped the question.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss wrote in the caption.

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” a voice explains over the video, detailing the 14-month journey to select every diamond and construct the piece.

Commenters seemed amused by the theme of the bling, with one writing “So who was the 2 big stones for ??? You should call this piece ‘UNLUCKY LADIES,’” as another person recommended naming the piece “HER LOSS.”

Moss didn’t specify who the ladies were, but the Grammy winner has been romantically linked with Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox and Rihanna, among others in the past.