Ginny’s relationship with her mother is getting complicated.

The mother-daughter duo are back in season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia”. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season on Tuesday and things are getting out of hand.

After learning that her mother may have been involved in the murder of her stepmother, Ginny is coming to terms with the fact that she did it to protect her. Georgia, however, is trying to put her past behind her as she gets ready for her wedding, but the past refuses to stay buried and everything is coming to a fold.

Ginny & Georgia. Raymond Ablack as Joe in episode 206 of Ginny & Georgia. – Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller in episode 201 of Ginny & Georgia. – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“Ginny, your mom is a dangerous person. I know you think she wouldn’t hurt your or your brother, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t hurt someone else,” warns PI Gabriel Cordova, played by Alex Mallari Jr.

Brianne Howey returns in the role of Georgia with Antonia Gentry once again playing her daughter Ginny Miller.

The cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

“Ginny & Georgia” season 2 will air on Jan. 5, 2023.