Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed their 2022 holiday card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen holding hands with their children- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4- in the new portrait used for the family’s annual greeting card.

Each of the five family members are dressed casually as William and Kate both don a pair of jeans while their children are dressed in shorts and sneakers.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the photo, shared to their official Instagram account.

The sunny outdoor stroll was photographed earlier this year by Matt Porteous in Norfolk, where the family spends a lot of time at their Anmer Hall country home, part of the royal family’s Sandringham estate. The 19th century country house is where Kate has been said to feel most at home.