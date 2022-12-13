Hilary Duff‘s “How I Met Your Father” has a premiere date for season 2.

The Hulu series will kick off the new season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with one episode, the streaming service announced Tuesday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

Duff also broke the news in a video announcement posted on the “How I Met Your Father” social accounts, where she excitedly shared the premiere date for the new season.

READ MORE: Josh Peck Reveals He'll Be Back for 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 (Exclusive)

“I’ve been dying to tell you guys when season 2 of ‘How I Met Your Father’ premieres and they’re finally letting me!” a beaming Duff, dressed casual chic in an oversized denim jacket, white shirt and a black skirt, said in the video. “Season 2 premieres on Jan. 24 on Hulu. Let’s go!”

As part of the announcement Tuesday, the first four photos from season 2 were released. See them below.

READ MORE: How Cobie Smulders' 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo Was Kept a Secret From the Cast (Exclusive)

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma star alongside Duff, as well as recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

In “How I Met Your Father”, Sophie (Duff) tells her son the tale of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Following the season 1 finale, which featured a cameo by original “How I Met Your Mother” star Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky, Duff spoke to ET about how the surprise came about. Smulders appeared as Robin to offer advice to Duff’s Sophie after Jesse (Lowell) confessed his feelings to her, sparking a love triangle between him, Sophie and his ex, Meredith (Leighton Meester).

READ MORE: Hilary Duff 'Dares' Viewers Not to Cry When Watching 'How I Met Your Father' Finale (Exclusive)

“I think there’s no better person than Cobie to give Sophie that boost of confidence that she needs in that moment,” Duff told ET in March. “She’s iconic, all the cast is, so for her to jump on board and just be there for us, it really was a dream come true.”

“She was great. She made me very comfortable,” Duff shared. “We have a lot of the same crew that worked on ‘How I Met Your Mother’… For her to be there, it was like a family seeing each other that hadn’t seen each other in a long time.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jerry Bruckheimer Discusses Johnny Depp’s Possible Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Stanley Tucci Shares How Clive Davis Made ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Role ‘Easy’ for Him (Exclusive)

‘The White Lotus’: All the Signs You Missed About Who Would End Up Dead