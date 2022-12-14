Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Vanessa Hudgens is giving Chromatica vibes.

On Tuesday, the “High School Musical” star shared a selfie on Instagram that had fans doing double-takes, comparing her look to Lady Gaga.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Documents Witchcraft Journey In New Reality Project

“Who even is she,” she wrote in the caption, alongside the photo of her with bleach blonde hair, light eyebrows, red lipstick, a large gold choker and black vinyl jacket.

Fans immediately picked up on the Gaga-esque look, with one commenter joking, “Haus of Hudgens.”

Caylee Cowan commented, “Lady Gaga?” while others agreed, “it’s giving GAGA.”

“When your obsession as a teen was Vanessa hudgens and Lady Gaga, and now Vanessa decided to dress up as Lady Gaga,” another fan wrote.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Follows Vanessa Hudgens’ Lead With Trip Back To ‘High School Musical’’s East High

Hudgens is no stranger to trying on the looks of other stars.

Ahead of Halloween this year, Hudgens got dressed up in a ballet outfit, looking a lot like Natalie Portman in “Black Swan”.