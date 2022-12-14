Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has had everybody talking since the first three episodes were released last week, so it’s no surprise it broke records on the streaming service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their struggles with media intrusion and royal life in “Harry & Meghan”. They ended up stepping down in March 2020 before moving to California.

Despite receiving backlash for choosing to reveal all, Netflix confirmed that definitely didn’t stop people from tuning in.

READ MORE: Prince William Is Still Protective Of Prince Harry Despite Backlash Surrounding Netflix Documentary, Source Says

The streaming service said that people watched the first three eps for a whopping 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut on Thursday.

This means the couple have nabbed “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week,” The Guardian reported.

It was also revealed that more than 28m households watched at least part of the series, and that it was the second-most watched English-language series globally between 5-11 December after “Wednesday”.

READ MORE: New Docuseries Trailer Sees Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reflect On Their First Dance From Their Royal Wedding

The doc became the No. 1 English-language series during the week of its debut in the U.K., and No. 2 in Australia and the U.S.

It made the streaming service’s TV top 10 in an impressive 85 countries.

The news comes after Netflix dropped the latest trailer for the final three episodes of “Harry & Meghan”, which are set to drop Thursday.

Mentioning William in the clip, Harry said of Buckingham Palace, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William].”

He added, “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” after saying there was “institutional gaslighting” going on.

See more from the trailer in the clip below.