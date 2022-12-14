Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released the most explosive teaser yet before the second lot of three episodes of their Netflix documentary drops on Thursday.

Harry doesn’t star in the latest clip, which instead sees Meghan accuse the royals of using her to distract people when stories came out about other members of the family.

The Duchess of Sussex tells the camera, “You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go: ‘We’ve got to make that go away.’

“But, there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser says in the teaser: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

The former “Suits” star’s lawyer Jenny Afia, who is a partner at Schillings, explains: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas.”

Afia insists that the coverage on the breakdown of Meghan’s relationship with her father was “the final straw” for her.

The latest teaser comes after Harry mentioned William in a clip released earlier this week.

The Duke of Sussex said of Buckingham Palace, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William].”

He added, “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” after saying there was “institutional gaslighting” going on.

