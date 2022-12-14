Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the former in-house DJ on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, is dead at 40.

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss confirmed his passing in a statement to ET.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Allison ended her statement with a message for her husband: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ was the first to report on Stephen’s death.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that Holker Boss frantically ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, explaining that her husband had left their home without his car, which wasn’t like something he’d do.

Shortly after, police received a call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel where they found Stephen, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ET can confirm his place of death was listed as a hotel/motel on Dec. 13. ET has confirmed his death was a suicide.

The hip hop dancer’s career on Degeneres’ talk show began in 2014, where he served as the DJ up until the show ended in May 2022. Stephen became an executive producer on the popular daytime series in 2020.

However, Stephen’s big break in showbiz came in 2008 when he appeared as a runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” From there, he took on some acting roles that showed off his dance skills, including the role of Jason in the “Step Up” film franchise. He also appeared in “Magic Mike XXL” and hosted various reality shows, like “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” alongside his wife. Stephen and Holker, a former pro-dancer on “Dancing With The Stars”, had a huge online fan base, especially on TikTok and Instagram, where they frequently shared inspiring dance videos.

The couple just celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Saturday. They tied the knot in 2013 and had three kids together.