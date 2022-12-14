Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be among the millions tuning in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix documentary, a source has said.

Numerous reports have suggested that William and Harry’s relationship has become strained lately, especially since he stepped down as a senior royal alongside Meghan in March 2020 before moving to California.

Harry and Meghan have then spoken openly about their experience living within the royal family, both in their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021, and their new “Harry & Meghan” doc.

A source close to the royal household told People, “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. There is a lot of anger there.”

A palace insider told the magazine that William and Kate would be avoiding Harry and Meghan’s series, reportedly having aides watch it instead.

The source added of King Charles, “The door [to reconciliation] is always open where the King is concerned, and he would certainly rescue the situation if he could. He would love this to stop.”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward insisted, “There is always a way for reconciliation if both sides want it,” adding that “the King can’t do anything more than play a waiting game… and let it ride.”

The source quotes come after Netflix dropped a couple of new teasers for the next lot of “Harry & Meghan” episodes.

Mentioning William in one clip, Harry said of Buckingham Palace, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William].”

He added, “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” after saying there was “institutional gaslighting” going on.

In another teaser released by the streaming service on Wednesday, Meghan accused the royals of using her to distract people when stories came out about other members of the family.

The Duchess of Sussex told the camera, “You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go: ‘We’ve got to make that go away.’

“But, there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

The second and final lot of three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” will be released on Netflix on Thursday.