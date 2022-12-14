Following the devastating news of the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the former DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, ET Canada is remembering the beloved TV personality’s best moments.

From his joyous dance moves to his bubbly personality, tWitch became a staple since he first joined DeGeneres’ popular talk show as a guest DJ in 2014. Later, he became a permanent figure on the series all the way to the final episode which aired on May 26, 2022. After 19 seasons on air, it’s no surprise that many of the hip hop dancer’s best moments took place on the daytime talk show.

READ MORE: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres Ending Her Talk Show: ‘I’m Excited For Her And Her Next Chapter’

Stephen, who was a father to daughters — Weslie Fowler, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6 — shared a number of sweet moments on “The Ellen Show” as him and his wife Allison Holker’s talented “Boss family” grew over the years, including pregnancy announcements, a kissing booth and a handful of surprises.

As Stephen starred on the daytime talk show alongside DeGeneres, the two became dear friends and co-workers, with the TV host admitting that her favourite addition to the show was her DJ tWitch. In this heartfelt moment, DeGeneres looked back on a few of her favourite moments with Stephen, including when he gushed over his passion for dance.

Over the years, Stephen stepped into DeGeneres’ shoes numerous times to guest host the show. Here’s a look back at some of the fun times he filled in for Ellen in which he got to interview stars like Derek Hough, Addison Rae and Adam Lambert.

In 2015, tWitch revealed that his favourite moment on the show was meeting DeGeneres for the first time. Watch his “life-changing” explanation in the clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Ellen’ Guest Host tWitch Challenges Comedian Jay Pharoah To An Improv Game

Likewise, DeGeneres shared that tWitch “changed” both her life and the show when she caught her “pal” and “sidekick” off guard on the final season, surprising him with a touching video message and gift to show how much she’s appreciated him throughout the years.

For “The Ellen Show”‘s very first Father’s Day episode, tWitch surprised the audience with a special guest, his then-five-year-old son Maddox. Watch the father-son duo bust a move in the video below.

In this clip, tWitch a.k.a. “the guy with a dad bod of a Greek God” walked it out to the dance floor to help DeGeneres relive her favourite moments from season 13, which she said was her favourite season at the time.

READ MORE: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Shares What Ellen DeGeneres Has Taught Him About Equality (Exclusive)

During DeGeneres’ final show, Stephen expressed gratitude towards the TV host and the entire crew for all that they’ve accomplished in an emotional final chat with Ellen.

Though tWitch is no longer with us, he leaves behind a legacy of joy and positivity and countless entertaining dance videos for fans to look back on.