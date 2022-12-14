Getting on the subway has never been this scary.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for “Scream VI”, the next chapter in the iconic horror franchise, and this time the terror is coming to New York City.

The film picks up after the events of the fifth film in the series, which also served as a reboot of sorts, with the four survivors picking up and leaving Woodsboro behind in order to start fresh in the Big Apple.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Of course, things can never be that easy, and as the teaser shows, while they’re riding the subway, they encounter Ghostface once again.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox are all reprising their roles, alongside actors Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

“Scream VI” hits theatres March 10, 2023.