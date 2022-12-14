Dolly Parton is revealing the truth behind some of the many rumours about herself that have been doing the rounds online for years.

While speaking to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Parton takes part in a quick game of “Dolly Do or Dolly Don’t”, with the host firing off some myths and asking the country crooner to say whether they’re true or not.

As Hoffman brings up the one about Parton sleeping in full hair and makeup most nights when she’s on the road, the singer responds, “I always wear my makeup, and I always, if I don’t have my own hair fixed, I have a wig on a lamp shade or something because you never know when you’re going to have to exit a building.”

She also points out that in Los Angeles there’s earthquakes, so she wouldn’t want to be snapped without her trademark get-up.

As Hoffman questions whether she loves tattoos and is covered in them under her clothes, Parton admits she has “a few.”

The hitmaker then says she has a “closet that has shelves” when talking about whether she has an “entire room dedicated to wigs and hairpieces.”

Parton shares, “For clothes, hair and makeup, it’s really just a room for that type of stuff. I carry wig trunks on the road, I have trunks made that carry like three to five wigs that you have if you’re doing shows. It’s just so handy.”

As Hoffman then asks Parton to list off “one of the wildest rumours” she’s heard about herself, the legend replies: “Oh, heavens, I’ve heard everything.

“There was one time Enquirer magazine [said] that my boobs were so heavy that they had broken my back down and that I couldn’t get up, that I was going to be crippled for the rest of my life.

“And I thought, well, they are big and they are heavy, but I can still get around… I’m doing all right.”

“ET Canada Presents: Icons Dolly Parton” airs Monday, December 19 at 7:30 pm ET/7:00 pm MT on Global, and will be streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.