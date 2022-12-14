Katie Holmes was just being nostalgic.

Last week, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star turned heads and caught flack for her very Y2K look at the 2022 Jingle Ball, and now her stylist is explaining how the outfit came to be.

READ MORE: Katie Holmes Reveals Why ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Won’t Be Pursuing A Reboot

Personal stylist Brie Welch spoke with The New York Times about how the look was put together, and what Holmes was going for.

Katie Holmes – Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“We decided the rich colour and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there,” Welch said.

She revealed that it was actually Holmes’ idea to go with sneakers to complete the look.

“On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!),” Welch explained.

She added that, of course, Holmes is “more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later.”

READ MORE: Katie Holmes Gushes Over ‘Talented’ Daughter Suri Cruise’s Singing In Her Film ‘Alone Together’

After debuting the look, many on Twitter celebrated the early-’00s style, while others derided it.

me defending Katie Holmes dressing like 2002 in 2022 like my life depended on it https://t.co/rkThnNW06g pic.twitter.com/5CgX25pqTK — jeff (@jeffchatterton) December 10, 2022

I actually don’t have a witty tweet for this, I’m just very disturbed. Like this CAN’T BE the Katie Holmes who was serving in a knit Khaite sweater and bralette just two summers ago… pic.twitter.com/LT9uhbMHwz — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 10, 2022

At my big age I’ve just accepted that mentally, I will always be Katie Holmes in a minidress over easy fit cutoff Wranglers with Skechers shape ups, & I appreciate Katie doing this. Representation matters. pic.twitter.com/mOr3ttCgem — Your Gay Uncle John (@JohntheCraptist) December 11, 2022