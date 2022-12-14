The events might have been dramatic, but when the cameras weren’t rolling, the cast and crew of “The White Lotus” were have a blast.

Last week, actress Eleonora Romandini, who played hotel receptionist Isabella in season 2 of the hit HBO series, shared video on TikTok of all the partying that went on behind-the-scenes.

In one of the clips, star Meghan Fahy can be seen dancing with another woman, while another shows Haley Lu Richardson and others having fun doing karaoke.

Other stars, including Simona Tabasco, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Jon Gries and more can also be seen dancing, dining and having a fun time in the video.

“The White Lotus” season 2 came to a shocking close on Sunday, but fans got the exciting news last month that creator Mike White is already prepping a third season with a new setting and cast of characters.

It is expected that season 3 will take place in Asia.

“We are going to scout in Asia and look at countries there,” White told Vanity Fair. “My instinct is that maybe it has something to do with spirituality. Eastern versus Western religion, or Western people in an Eastern culture. Maybe after sex it would be nice to have something that’s a little more celestial or something that’s a little more out of the carnal, I guess. But I don’t know. I have to beg off, to be honest, because I don’t really know.”