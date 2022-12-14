Click to share this via email

Pink has a prodigy following in her footsteps.

On Tuesday, an impressed Pink posted to Instagram a video of her daughter Willow Sage tearing the house down with her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Rose Song”.

The Grammy Award-winning artist wrote alongside the video, “So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it.” She further captioned, “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo.“

Pink wasn’t the only celebrity showing support. The performance sparked praise in fellow singers Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz. Moore was left stunned by the performance, commenting, “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar,” while Metz simply commented, “Wow 🥹❤️🥹.”

This is not Willow’s first time performing on the big stage. In 2018, Atlantic Records shared a video of Willow powering through a rendition of “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” during a recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.

The mother and daughter duo released their first duet, “Cover Me In Sunshine”, last February.