Helen Mirren wouldn’t want to play the Queen again.

The actress, who starred as the late monarch in the 2006 film “The Queen”, tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel when asked if she were to take on the role again: “No. I mean, I did a play in the theatre about the Queen, I did the audience in London and in New York and the film. And that was enough, really.”

Mirren, who won an Oscar for the part, also pays tribute to the late royal in the chat, sharing how it was a “profound” moment for the U.K. when she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

READ MORE: ‘1923’ Trailer: Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Start A War

Mirren was appointed Dame by Queen Elizabeth II back in 2003, with Patel mentioning how the passing meant a lot to her seeing as she’d met the late royal, as well as playing her on screen.

She says, “That was obviously, you know, meaningful for me, but much more than that was the fact that she has been present in my life for my whole life and always constant and always there and doing the same thing… same handbag, same hairdo for my whole life.”

READ MORE: Helen Mirren Admits She And Ex Liam Neeson ‘Loved Each Other Very, Very Much’: ‘I Love Him Deeply To This Day’

“My sister and I used to say to each other ‘God, you know, it’s going to be so hard when the Queen dies, because it’ll be, in a way, the end of our lives in a way. Or the beginning of the end of our lives.’

“And indeed, that’s how it was… we knew it was going to come sooner or later, but it was a profound moment for the country.”

Mirren has been promoting her latest film, “1923”, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.