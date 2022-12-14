Tributes for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss are pouring in as Hollywood reacts to the shocking and heartbreaking death of the beloved TV DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ who is notably remembered for his eight-year-run on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Boss was 40.

DeGeneres took to Twitter to remember her former colleague and close friend while expressing her condolences to the DJ’s family alongside a touching photo of the two embracing.

 

Nigel Lythgoe, co-creator and host of “So You Think You Can Dance”, which Boss competed on at the start of his showbiz career, provided a statement to ET Canada that reads: “I am heartbroken and devastated at the moment. I’m at a loss to understand how someone as loved and as inspirational to so many people as Stephen was, can feel they are in such a dark place that they have no other choice but to end their life.”

“With tWitch that is unimaginable to me. What were the demons that he kept to himself? He always had that broad smile and a joy of life. Everyone who met him loved him. Did he really have no one to talk with that could help him to unload some of his issues? How sad, how very sad,” he continued.

Lythgoe, who hosted tWitch and his wife Allison Holker’s wedding at his vineyard, went on to note that “mental health is a real issue that is often hidden from us,” adding that “the dance community will be reeling today but my deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Allison and their children.”

“It’s important to recognize that mental health is a real problem and sometimes goes unnoticed in our loved ones. As we go into this happy time of the year for so many of us we must recognize that stress and dark emotions appear to be heightened in others,” he concluded.

“SYTYCD” judge and “Hairspray” director, Adam Shankman, also paid tribute to Boss by sharing the last photo they took together along with a heartfelt caption about how “special” he was.

Andy Lassner, who served as producer on “The Ellen Show” paid his respects on Twitter:

Actors Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and musicians Alicia Keys, Ciara and Snoop Dogg, among countless celebs, have taken to social media to pay their respects to the beloved dancer and his mourning family. Some even used the opportunity to advocate for empathy, self care and mental health.

Zendaya, Lori Harvey and “Grown-Fish” actress, Yara Shahidi, each shared Washington’s post to their respective Instagram Story.

Leah Remini, who judged alongside tWitch on “SYTYCD”, shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin commented on a post shared by Peoplewriting, “Im so heartbroken. This can’t be real….”

Athlete Amy Purdy, who also competed on “Dancing With The Stars”, where Holker previously starred as a pro dancer, commented on People‘s post as well, writing, “Oh my god no! This is devastating. Sending you so much love @allisonholker,” before sharing her own post.

Actor Gilles Marini commented on the outlet’s post, “Baffled. Horrible horrible news. [His] talent and kindness was untouchable,” while “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga wrote, “Devastating.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star, Kristen Doute, said, “I can’t believe this. you really never know when someone is struggling. all of my prayers and love to allison and their beautiful children.” 

YouTuber, Kalen Allen, posted a lengthy Twitter thread, reacting to the news:

Additionally, celebs are commenting on Holker and tWitch’s most recent shared Instagram post, including Maddie Ziegler, Sharna Burgess, Sadie Robertson, Blake McGrath, Jana Kramer, Tamar Braxton, Monique Coleman, Terry Crews, Snooki and Chelsea Handler among others.