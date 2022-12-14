Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner had a great time at her office holiday bash.

On Tuesday night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared videos on her Instagram Story of this year’s Kardashian-Jenner work Christmas party.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Enormous Two-Storey Christmas Tree: ‘Tis The Season’

In one of the videos, Kylie herself poses amid the partygoers.

“Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS and SKKN Christmas party, look at her go!” Kris Jenner is heard saying in the background.

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In another video, Kris speaks to the gathering, which took place at Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Los Angeles.

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Teases When She’ll Tell Fans About Baby Son’s Name Change

The party featured a bar supplied by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand, and the restaurant was adorned with white Christmas lights.

“I need a shot,” a voice can be heard in one of the videos, while complimenting the “beautiful” party decor.