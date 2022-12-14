Azealia Banks says she is “utterly miserable” after canceling shows in Australia and will not return to the country after the ‘most racist’ experience of her life.

Banks was set to perform in Brisbane before concert promoters confirmed the shows cancelation after the rapper shared her grievances about the country on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry you guys, actually I’m not sorry. But listen, last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s**t on the stage and damn near almost f**king hit me in the face with a f**king bottle of soda or whatever that s**t was,” she said in a video. The “212” rapper went on to say, “That was the most like racist, most f**king demoralizing experience of my f**king life and right now I’m really on a good track.”

Banks continued her rant, “I am a beautiful black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing s**t at me,” she said. “I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it.”

The controversial rapper followed up the statement with a list of strict security measures she would need to feel safe performing in Australia.

The promoter, Point Productions, refunded all ticket-holders and apologized for the inconvenience, revealing the situation was “well out of our control.”

This isn’t Banks’ first time criticizing Australia. In 2015, the underground rapper revealed her performance at Splendour in the Grass in 2015 was a “waste of my f*cking time.”